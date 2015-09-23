(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for materials sector in
paragraph 8)
* China factory data at 6-1/2-yr low, U.S. at 2-yr low
* Copper prices rebound, Brent rises toward $50 a barrel
* Intel up after Bernstein rating upgrade
* Indexes: Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar and Tanya Agrawal
Sept 23 U.S. stocks were little changed in light
trading on Wednesday morning as a rebound in commodity prices
helped soften the impact of weak factory data out of China and
the United States.
Copper bounced from near four-week lows as short
sellers took profits. Brent crude oil prices inched toward $50
per barrel after data showed a decline in U.S. stockpiles last
week.
Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector showed no
month-over-month change in September, staying at its weakest in
almost two years, according to an industry report.
Data showed Chinese factory activity shrank to a 6-1/2 year
low in September, falling for the seventh month in a row in the
world's second-biggest economy.
"There is unbridled fear that China is slipping into a
recession and will take the rest of the world with it," said
Scott Schermerhorn, chief investment officer at Granite
Investment Advisors.
"I don't think it is true but investors are operating in
pure fear-driven mode."
At 10:17 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 23.47 points, or 0.14 percent, at 16,307. The S&P 500
was up 0.01 points, at 1,942.75 and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 3.77 points, or 0.08 percent, at 4,760.49.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the material
sector's 0.4 percent loss leading the decliner. Health
stocks continued their decline, with the Nasdaq biotech index
down 1 percent.
Schermerhorn said volatility was likely to continue until
the third-quarter corporate earnings season, and that valuations
remained reasonable and represented a good buying opportunity.
The CBOE Volatility index <.VIX >, popularly known as the
"fear gauge", was up 0.5 percent at 22.54, above its long-term
average of 20.
The volatility in the U.S. stock market has increased since
Aug. 20 as investors fret over a China-led global economic
slowdown and the timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
But, the Fed's decision last week to hold interest rates
steady at near-zero levels has only increased uncertainty.
Intel was up 0.5 percent at $28.80 after Bernstein
upgraded the stock to "marketperform" from "underperform".
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,443
to 1,318. On the Nasdaq, 1,316 issues rose and 1,119 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 13 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 46 new lows.
