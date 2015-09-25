* Futures up: Dow 214 pts, S&P 22 pts, Nasdaq 46 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Sept 25 U.S. stock index futures rose 1.5
percent on Friday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said she expects the central bank to raise interest rates
later this year.
* Yellen's comments helped ease fears regarding the growth
of the global economy. Markets have been skittish since last
week, when Yellen cited concerns about slowing growth as a key
reason for holding off from a hike.
* Yellen said on Thursday that she and other policymakers do
not expect recent global economic and financial market
developments to significantly affect the central bank's policy.
* The dollar rose against a basket of currencies to
its highest since August after Yellen's speech.
* Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, after Caterpillar
cut its 2015 sales forecast, and healthcare investors
sold off for a fifth day in a row.
* Shares of Nike jumped 8.2 percent to $124.25
premarket after the world's largest sportswear maker's quarterly
profit outpaced expectations on surprisingly steep growth in
China.
* Apple was up 1.1 percent at $116.28 as its new
iPhones go on sale globally.
* Intel rose 1.6 percent to $28.93 after JMP
Securities upgraded the stock to "market perform".
* U.S.-listed shares of Blackberry were down 6.7
percent at $6.56 after the company reported quarterly results.
* Data due Friday includes the final reading of
second-quarter gross domestic product, which is expected to show
the United States expanded at 3.7 percent, same as the
preliminary reading. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. (12.30
GMT).
* Separately, consumer sentiment is expected to rise to 86.7
in September, compared with the preliminary reading of 85.7.
That data is expected at 10 a.m.
Futures snapshot at 7:14 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 1.16
percent, with 292,862 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 45.5 points, or 1.07
percent, on volume of 48,282 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 214 points, or 1.33 percent,
with 50,941 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)