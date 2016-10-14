US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Oct 14 - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday as upbeat results from JPMorgan and Citigroup boosted shares of other big U.S. banks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 128.33 points, or 0.71 percent, at 18,227.27. The S&P 500 was up 10.99 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,143.54. The Nasdaq Composite was up 29.89 points, or 0.57 percent, at 5,243.23.
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates