Oct 14 - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday as upbeat results from JPMorgan and Citigroup boosted shares of other big U.S. banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 128.33 points, or 0.71 percent, at 18,227.27. The S&P 500 was up 10.99 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,143.54. The Nasdaq Composite was up 29.89 points, or 0.57 percent, at 5,243.23.