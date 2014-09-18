US STOCKS-Wall St set to falter at the open as Fed meets
* Futures down: Dow 62 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, pushing both the Dow and S&P 500 to record closing highs, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept intact its pledge to keep interest rates low.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 109.21 points, or 0.64 percent, to 17,266.06, the S&P 500 gained 9.8 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,011.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.24 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,593.43. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Futures down: Dow 62 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Adds Valeant after the bell, updates volume)