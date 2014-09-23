NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, putting the S&P on pace for a third straight fall, as conflict in the Middle East intensified and after the U.S. Treasury moved to curb "tax inversion" deals.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.16 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,131.52, the S&P 500 lost 5.29 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,989 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.91 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,515.78. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)