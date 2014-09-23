US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. stocks fell in a broad decline on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 down for its third straight session, as investors digested signs of slowing global growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 113.41 points, or 0.66 percent, to 17,059.27, the S&P 500 lost 11.35 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,982.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.00 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,508.69. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
