NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday after the S&P 500 notched its biggest gain in a month and following data on the labor market and durable goods.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,158.88, the S&P 500 lost 6.88 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,991.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.46 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,539.77. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)