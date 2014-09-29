NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday following Hong Kong protests that added to worries about Chinese growth, and after a sales warning from Ford.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.87 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,071.28, the S&P 500 lost 5.01 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,977.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.34 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,505.85. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak. Editing by Andre Grenon)