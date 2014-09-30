US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as healthcare stocks weigh
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with tech shares edging higher after eBay's plan to spin off PayPal, as the S&P 500 stayed on track to close its seventh straight quarter of gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.66 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,081.88, the S&P 500 gained 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,978.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.98 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,507.83. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
