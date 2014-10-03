NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday after the September jobs report came in ahead of expectations, though major indexes remained on track for a second straight weekly decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79.95 points, or 0.48 percent, to 16,881, the S&P 500 gained 9.43 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,955.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.07 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,456.27. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)