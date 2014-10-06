NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. stock index rose at the open on Monday, building on the prior session's rally as investors grow more confident in the economy's strength and Federal Reserve policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.66 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,075.35, the S&P 500 gained 6.17 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,974.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.72 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,490.34. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)