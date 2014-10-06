US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Fed meets to decide on interest rates
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. stock index rose at the open on Monday, building on the prior session's rally as investors grow more confident in the economy's strength and Federal Reserve policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.66 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,075.35, the S&P 500 gained 6.17 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,974.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.72 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,490.34. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
March 14 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fixed their sights on the outcome of a meeting where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.
* Futures down: Dow 62 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)