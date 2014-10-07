US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
NEW YORK Oct 7 U.S. stocks fell sharply at the open on Tuesday, pressured by a second straight day of weak data out of Germany, the euro zone's largest economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was falling 137.4 points, or 0.81 percent, at 16,854.51, the S&P 500 was losing 14.83 points, or 0.75 percent, at 1,949.99 and the Nasdaq Composite was dropping 38.49 points, or 0.86 percent, at 4,416.31. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
