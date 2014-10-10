US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stock index opened lower on Friday, putting major indexes on track for a sharply lower week, as concerns about global economic growth persisted.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.48 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,644.77, the S&P 500 lost 4.62 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,923.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.23 points, or 0.76 percent, to 4,345.10. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)