US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday on continued worries about the global economy, but managed to close well above session lows that briefly pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into negative territory for the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 173.45 points, or 1.06 percent, to 16,141.74, the S&P 500 lost 15.22 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,862.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.85 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,215.32. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
