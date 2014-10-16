US STOCKS-Wall St higher ahead of expected Fed rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. stocks ended near flat after another choppy session on Thursday as economic data eased fears about the potential effect of a weakening global economy on the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.95 points, or 0.15 percent, to 16,116.79, the S&P 500 gained 0.26 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,862.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.07 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,217.39.
The Dow fell for a sixth straight session, matching a streak last seen in August 2013, but indexes closed well off their lows. The S&P fell as much as 1.5 percent earlier.
The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose more than 1 percent for a third straight session.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
March 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices, and ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.