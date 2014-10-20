NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday to extend four consecutive weeks of losses as indexes were weighed by IBM, which fell more than 7 percent on disappointing quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 108.34 points, or 0.66 percent, to 16,272.07, the S&P 500 lost 4.22 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,882.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.91 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,248.53.

