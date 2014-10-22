US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with major indexes erasing earlier gains as a shooting at the Canadian parliament unnerved investors and Boeing and Biogen sold off following results.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 151.05 points, or 0.91 percent, to 16,463.76, the S&P 500 lost 14.04 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,927.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.63 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,382.85. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
