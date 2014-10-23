NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. stocks climbed at the open on Thursday as a number of strong results, including from a pair of Dow components, reassured investors that corporations continued to fare well despite concerns about global economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 154.03 points, or 0.94 percent, to 16,615.35, the S&P 500 gained 16.34 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,943.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.75 points, or 1.07 percent, to 4,429.60. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)