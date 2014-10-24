NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, as disappointing earnings from Amazon were offset by gains in Microsoft after its quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.41 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,688.31, the S&P 500 gained 0.61 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,951.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.63 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,457.42. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)