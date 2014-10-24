NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks closed out their best week since January 2013 on Friday, helped by earnings from Microsoft and Procter & Gamble and as concerns eased over the possible spread of Ebola in the United States.

Based on the latest available data, The Dow Jones industrial average rose 127.51 points, or 0.76 percent, to 16,805.41, the S&P 500 gained 13.77 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,964.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.92 points, or 0.69 percent, to 4,483.72. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)