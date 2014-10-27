US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed by energy shares, after the S&P 500 closed its best week in nearly two years and ahead of data on U.S. services sector growth and home sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.89 points, or 0.27 percent, to 16,760.52, the S&P 500 lost 5.75 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,958.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.31 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,468.40. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
