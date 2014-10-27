US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. stocks ended near flat on Monday, pausing after the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since January 2013, while energy shares fell with another decline in oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.05 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,816.46, the S&P 500 lost 3.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,961.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,485.93. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)