US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy drags Wall St lower; airlines slide
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. northeast.
NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, but weaker-than-expected data checked gains as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin a two-day meeting on monetary policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.21 points, or 0.31 percent, to 16,870.15, the S&P 500 gained 6.25 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,967.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.34 points, or 0.45 percent, to 4,506.28. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)