US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy drags Wall St lower; airlines slide
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. northeast.
NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks jumped 1 percent on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending above its 50-day moving average for the first time in about a month as strong earnings eased concerns about the outlook for corporate America.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 183.73 points, or 1.09 percent, to 17,001.67, the S&P 500 gained 23.03 points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,984.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.36 points, or 1.75 percent, to 4,564.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)