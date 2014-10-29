NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. stocks closed with slight losses on Wednesday, off their lows of the session, after the Federal Reserve ended its monthly bond-buying program as it expressed confidence in the country's economic prospects.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.6 points, or 0.19 percent, to 16,974.15, the S&P 500 lost 2.84 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,982.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.07 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,549.23. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)