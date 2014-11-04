US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Tuesday, with investors taking a pause following a rally that has taken major indexes to repeated records, while energy shares were weighed down by a sharp decline in crude oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.58 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,351.66, the S&P 500 lost 4.08 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,013.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.53 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,621.38. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
