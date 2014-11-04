NEW YORK Nov 4 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday as another big drop in oil prices dragged down energy shares and Priceline's earnings forecast disappointed.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,383.52, the S&P 500 lost 5.81 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,012 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.27 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,623.64. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)