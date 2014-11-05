US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK Nov 5 The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials closed at record highs on Wednesday, led by energy and utility stocks, after Republicans took control of the Senate, raising investor hopes for more business- and energy-friendly policies.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100.69 points, or 0.58 percent, to 17,484.53, the S&P 500 gained 11.39 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,023.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.92 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,620.72.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
