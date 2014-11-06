NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as weak earnings, including from Qualcomm and Genworth Financial, were offset by market-friendly comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.05 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,495.58, the S&P 500 lost 0.79 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,022.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.93 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,617.80. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)