US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as weak earnings, including from Qualcomm and Genworth Financial, were offset by market-friendly comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.05 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,495.58, the S&P 500 lost 0.79 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,022.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.93 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,617.80. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct (Updates to open)