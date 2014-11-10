US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, with energy shares outperforming the market as crude futures prices rose.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.42 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,567.51, the S&P 500 gained 1.15 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,033.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,633.66. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)