NEW YORK Nov 12 The Dow and S&P 500 ticked lower on Wednesday to break a five-day streak of record closing highs as energy and utility shares lost ground, but the Nasdaq climbed as Apple finished at a record.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.7 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,612.2, the S&P 500 lost 1.44 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,038.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,675.14. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)