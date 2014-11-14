NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with the S&P on track for a fourth straight weekly advance, after data on retail sales and ahead of a report on consumer sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.86 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,654.65, the S&P 500 lost 0.17 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,039.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.23 points, or 0 percent, to 4,680.37. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)