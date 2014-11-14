US STOCKS-Wall Street higher as Apple gains; Nasdaq hits record high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.40 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, with the S&P on track for a fourth straight weekly advance, after data on retail sales and ahead of a report on consumer sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.86 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,654.65, the S&P 500 lost 0.17 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,039.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.23 points, or 0 percent, to 4,680.37. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.40 pct (Updates to open)
March 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite hitting a record intraday high, tracking buoyant European and Asian markets and as oil prices rebounded.
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)