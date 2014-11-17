NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday, following four consecutive weeks of gains for major Wall Street indexes, weighed by data showing Japan slipped into recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.43 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,609.31, the S&P 500 lost 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,035.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.61 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,677.93. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)