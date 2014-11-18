NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 holding near its record close from the previous session, as an increase in producer prices failed to cut into a trend of benign inflation.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.57 points to hold flat to 17,647.18, the S&P 500 gained 1.02 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,042.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.45 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,676.45. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)