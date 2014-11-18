NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending at records as healthcare shares advanced and optimism grew about the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.05 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,691.8, the S&P 500 gained 10.72 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,052.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.44 points, or 0.67 percent, to 4,702.44.

The S&P 500 ended higher for a fourth straight session and has risen in nine of the past 10 sessions. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)