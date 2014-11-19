NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S. stocks opened with modest losses on Wednesday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 coming off record closing highs, as investors looked ahead to minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.37 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,663.45, the S&P 500 lost 2.11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,049.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.45 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,695.99. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)