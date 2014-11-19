NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting gave investors few new clues as to when U.S. interest rates may rise.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,683.16, the S&P 500 lost 3.17 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,048.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.73 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,675.71.

The Nasdaq was pressured by Netflix Inc, which dropped 4.8 percent to $362.74 as the S&P 500's biggest decliner. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)