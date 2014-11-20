US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday amid concerns over global growth following weak business data out of the euro zone and a loss of momentum in Chinese factories.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.76 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,623.97, the S&P 500 lost 6.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,042.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.46 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,656.26. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct (Updates to open)