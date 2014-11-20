NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday amid concerns over global growth following weak business data out of the euro zone and a loss of momentum in Chinese factories.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.76 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,623.97, the S&P 500 lost 6.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,042.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.46 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,656.26. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)