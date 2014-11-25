NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, pushing the Dow and S&P 500 further into record territory, following a reading on economic growth that was much stronger than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.84 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,852.74, the S&P 500 gained 2.7 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,072.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.71 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,763.60. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)