NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as the U.S. economy grew more than expected last quarter but soft readings on consumer confidence and house prices kept major indexes in a tight range.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.83 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,815.07, the S&P 500 lost 2.28 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,067.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.36 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,758.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)