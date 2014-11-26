NEW YORK Nov 26 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday as gains in defensive, high-yielding sectors were offset by declines in energy stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.15 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,813.79, the S&P 500 gained 0.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,067.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,758.90.

Indexes continued to be in a tight range going into the Thanksgiving holiday. Wall Street will be closed on Thursday and Friday will be a half-day session. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)