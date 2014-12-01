NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as manufacturing growth across Asia and Europe eased in November, while retailers could be pressured as Thanksgiving weekend in-store sales failed to impress.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.31 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,783.93, the S&P 500 lost 5.4 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,062.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.15 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,777.48. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)