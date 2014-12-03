NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, ahead of data on the services sector and as markets focus on the upcoming meeting at the European Central Bank.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.88 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,873.67, the S&P 500 gained 1.7 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,068.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.90 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,761.71. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)