NEW YORK Dec 3 The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Wednesday as data pointed to improving conditions in the U.S. services sector, boosting cyclical stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.81 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,912.36, the S&P 500 gained 7.69 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,074.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.66 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,774.47. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)