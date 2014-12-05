US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK Dec 5 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday after November payrolls came in much stronger than anticipated as financials rose on heightened expectations a rate hike from the Federal Reserve may come sooner than previously thought.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.2 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,933.3, the S&P 500 gained 2.77 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,074.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.18 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,778.61. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
