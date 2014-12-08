NEW YORK Dec 8 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500 edging lower from record closing highs as soft data in China and Japan kindled global growth concerns.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.51 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,902.28, the S&P 500 lost 6.16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,069.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.84 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,764.92. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)