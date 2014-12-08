NEW YORK Dec 8 U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday and the S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage drop since October following a sell-off in energy shares.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 106.31 points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,852.48, the S&P 500 lost 15.04 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,060.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.06 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,740.69. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)