NEW YORK Dec 9 The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Tuesday after falling more than 1 percent earlier in the session as concerns about global weakness and political turmoil were offset by gains in technology and energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.02 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,801.46, the S&P 500 lost 0.55 point, or 0.03 percent, to 2,059.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.77 points, or 0.54 percent, to 4,766.47. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)