US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday as data pointed to a strengthening economy that appeared likely to overcome the impact of a steep drop in oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to 17,600.48, the S&P 500 gained 10.35 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,036.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,707.57. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
