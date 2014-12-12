US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
Dec 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 on track to snap seven straight weeks of gains, after oil prices fell and Chinese data disappointed.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 67.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to 17,529.01, the S&P 500 lost 8.69 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,026.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.43 points, or 0.9 percent, to 4,665.73.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow up 0.06 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct (Updates to open)