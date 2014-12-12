Dec 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, putting the benchmark S&P 500 on track to snap seven straight weeks of gains, after oil prices fell and Chinese data disappointed.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 67.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to 17,529.01, the S&P 500 lost 8.69 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,026.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.43 points, or 0.9 percent, to 4,665.73.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette Baum)